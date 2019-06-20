OCEAN CITY — The South Ocean City Improvement Association will hold its annual Independence Day Bicycle Parade on Thursday, July 4, on the south-end of the island.
Registration will take place at the parking lot of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th and Asbury Avenue, starting at 9 a.m. Registration is free to all and prizes will be distributed for the top three in the following categories: ages 3 and younger, ages 4 through 7, ages 8 and over, family and groups (over 25 or more). No pre-registration is necessary, just show up that morning, sign up and ride or march.
Besides the multitude of bicycles, other participants will include the Miss Night in Venice contestants, Miss Ocean City, Little Miss Ocean City and Ocean City firefighters.
The route starts at 40th Street and Central Avenue and makes its way down Central Avenue to 53rd Street, where it will proceed on 53rd Street to the playground at 53rd and Haven Avenue. Prizes and free refreshments will be distributed at the playground, where there will be patriotic music.
This is SOCIA’s most popular event and it has been sponsoring it since 1954. The past few years have seen increases in the family and group categories leading to some serious competition and good clean fun as well as over 800 participants.
For any information on the event, call John Fallon at 609-442-9409.