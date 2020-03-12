OCEAN CITY — The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library have announced a Spring Two-Day Book Sale.

The sale will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28. It will be held in the Atrium of the library, 1735 Simpson Ave.

For more information, see friendsvolunteersocfpl.com. Shop for fiction, nonfiction, specially priced books, audio, DVDs and more.

