OCEAN CITY — The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library have announced a Spring Two-Day Book Sale.
The sale will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28. It will be held in the Atrium of the library, 1735 Simpson Ave.
For more information, see friendsvolunteersocfpl.com. Shop for fiction, nonfiction, specially priced books, audio, DVDs and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.