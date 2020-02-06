OCEAN CITY — On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will install its new board of directors and officers at The Flanders Hotel. The evening will begin with networking at 6 p.m. The installation and dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. For more reservations and more information contact the Chamber at 609-399—1412 or info@oceancitychamber.com.
2020 Directors to be Installed
Board Members
One-year term
Adams, Dean — Dean Adams Custom Builder
Adams, Robert H. — Tidelines Management Services, Inc.
Allegretto, Dave — Fortress Financial
Aromando, Tom — Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, CPA's
Batastini, Jon — Loveland, Garrett & Batastini
Broadley, Brian — Broadley's MDI
Birch, John (Jake) — Merrill Lynch
Cantwell, Carmine — Liberty Flooring Inc.
Cesari, Brandie — Scarborough Inn
Ciliberto, Tricia — OceanFirst Bank
Corcoran, Kevin — Wet N Wild Waverunner Rentals
Davis, Jane — Johnny B. Goode Ice Cream Parlor
Dukeman, Michael — Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor
Fasy, Andrew — OCNJ Daily
Frank, Cricket — Magton, Inc.
Friedel, Becky — 7th Street Surf Shop
Galante, Janet — 13th Street Bathhouse & Bikes
Gallelli, Pat — Tahiti Inn & Apartments
Gill, Beverley — Island Beach Gear
Gill, Patrick — Tackle Direct
Halliday, Chris — Halliday Architects
Halliday, Scott — Halliday—Leonard Contractors
Heenan, Carol — Garden State Valuation
Heist, Thomas — Heist Insurance Agency
Hennessy, Jim — Heritage Surf Shop
Hohman, Walt — Ward's Pastry
Jessel, Gary — Fox Real Estate
Jones, Barbara — Servpro of CMC
Kennedy, Rebecca — Kennedy Custom Upholstery & Interior Design
Lloyd, Michael — Sturdy Savings Bank
McMahon, Patrick — McMahon Insurance Agency
McMahon III, William — McMahon Insurance Agency
Madden, Peter — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors
Marotta, Nick — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors
McGuckin, Mary — Shore Medical Center
McIntyre, Lynne — Yesterday's
Piriano, Winnie — The Road to Living Well
Price, Ryan — Price Brothers Construction
Reich, Eric — Reich Asset Managment
Reimet, Mark — Ocean City Financial Group
Schultz, Aimee — JASM Consulting
Sedberry, Ken — Berger Realty
Talese, Patty — Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar & Bistro
Teitler, Avery — Teitler & Teitler Law
Tomlinson, Don — Gleeson's Audio Video
Town, Ronnie — Atlantic City Electric
Votta, Gloria — Remax at the Shore
Williamson, Joan — Ocean City Coffee Company
Wilson, Tony — Wilson Plumbing & Heating
Organization Representatives
One-year term
Davidson, John — Somers Point Business Association
Denney, Ron — Exchange Club of Ocean City
Di Guglielmo, Kathleen — Ocean City Board of Realtors
Guerriero, Danielle — Downtown Merchants Association
Hayes, E. Marie — CMC Freeholders
Kazmarck, Wes — Boardwalk Merchants
Loeper, John — Ocean City Historical Museum
Losch, Glenn — Ocean City Hospitality Association
McGinnity, Bill — Ocean City Restaurant Association
Mahar, Karen — Ocean City Free Public Library
Quirk, Caitlin — Downtown Merchants Association
Reimer, Pastor Jay — Ocean City Tabernacle
Taylor, Dr. Kathleen — Ocean City Board of Education
Organization Alternates
Clarke, Leslie — Ocean City Free Public Library
Desiderio, Leonard — CMC Freeholders
Gallelli Keys, Cecilia — Ocean City Board of Education
Jordan, Ozzie — Exhchange Club of Ocean City
Lisicki, Dana — Somers Point Business Association
Orazi, Joseph — Ocean City Board of Realtors
Westerman, Bill — Boardwalk Merchants
Yoa, Andrew — Ocean City Restaurant Association
Executive Officers
One-year term
President: Allegretto, Dave — Fortress Financial
1st vice president: Galante, Janet — 13th Street Bathhouse & Bikes/Piccini's
2nd vice president: Adams, Robert H. — Tidelines Management Services, Inc
2nd vice president: Aromando, Tom — Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, CPA's
2nd vice president: Broadley, Brian — Broadley's MDI
2nd vice president: Frank, Cricket — Magton, Inc.
2nd vice president: Jessel, Gary — Fox Real Estate
2nd vice president: Halliday, Scott — Halliday—Leonard Contractors
2nd vice president: McMahon, Patrick — McMahon Insurance Agency
2nd vice president: McMahon III, William — McMahon Insurance Agency
2nd vice president: Reimet, Mark — Ocean City Financial Group
2nd vice president: Sedberry, Ken — Berger Realty
Secretary: Lloyd, Michael — Sturdy Savings Bank
Treasurer: Birch, John (Jake) — Merrill Lynch
Immediate past president: Heenan, Carol — Garden State Valuation
