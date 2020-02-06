OCEAN CITY — On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will install its new board of directors and officers at The Flanders Hotel. The evening will begin with networking at 6 p.m. The installation and dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. For more reservations and more information contact the Chamber at 609-399—1412 or info@oceancitychamber.com.

2020 Directors to be Installed

Board Members

One-year term

Adams, Dean — Dean Adams Custom Builder

Adams, Robert H. — Tidelines Management Services, Inc.

Allegretto, Dave — Fortress Financial

Aromando, Tom — Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, CPA's

Batastini, Jon — Loveland, Garrett & Batastini

Broadley, Brian — Broadley's MDI

Birch, John (Jake) — Merrill Lynch

Cantwell, Carmine — Liberty Flooring Inc.

Cesari, Brandie — Scarborough Inn

Ciliberto, Tricia — OceanFirst Bank

Corcoran, Kevin — Wet N Wild Waverunner Rentals

Davis, Jane — Johnny B. Goode Ice Cream Parlor

Dukeman, Michael — Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor

Fasy, Andrew — OCNJ Daily

Frank, Cricket — Magton, Inc.

Friedel, Becky — 7th Street Surf Shop

Galante, Janet — 13th Street Bathhouse & Bikes

Gallelli, Pat — Tahiti Inn & Apartments

Gill, Beverley — Island Beach Gear

Gill, Patrick — Tackle Direct

Halliday, Chris — Halliday Architects

Halliday, Scott — Halliday—Leonard Contractors

Heenan, Carol — Garden State Valuation

Heist, Thomas — Heist Insurance Agency

Hennessy, Jim — Heritage Surf Shop

Hohman, Walt — Ward's Pastry

Jessel, Gary — Fox Real Estate

Jones, Barbara — Servpro of CMC

Kennedy, Rebecca — Kennedy Custom Upholstery & Interior Design

Lloyd, Michael — Sturdy Savings Bank

McMahon, Patrick — McMahon Insurance Agency

McMahon III, William — McMahon Insurance Agency

Madden, Peter — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors

Marotta, Nick — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors

McGuckin, Mary — Shore Medical Center

McIntyre, Lynne — Yesterday's

Piriano, Winnie — The Road to Living Well

Price, Ryan — Price Brothers Construction

Reich, Eric — Reich Asset Managment

Reimet, Mark — Ocean City Financial Group

Schultz, Aimee — JASM Consulting

Sedberry, Ken — Berger Realty

Talese, Patty — Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar & Bistro

Teitler, Avery — Teitler & Teitler Law

Tomlinson, Don — Gleeson's Audio Video

Town, Ronnie — Atlantic City Electric

Votta, Gloria — Remax at the Shore

Williamson, Joan — Ocean City Coffee Company

Wilson, Tony — Wilson Plumbing & Heating

Organization Representatives

One-year term

Davidson, John — Somers Point Business Association

Denney, Ron — Exchange Club of Ocean City

Di Guglielmo, Kathleen — Ocean City Board of Realtors

Guerriero, Danielle — Downtown Merchants Association

Hayes, E. Marie — CMC Freeholders

Kazmarck, Wes — Boardwalk Merchants

Loeper, John — Ocean City Historical Museum

Losch, Glenn — Ocean City Hospitality Association

McGinnity, Bill — Ocean City Restaurant Association

Mahar, Karen — Ocean City Free Public Library

Quirk, Caitlin — Downtown Merchants Association

Reimer, Pastor Jay — Ocean City Tabernacle

Taylor, Dr. Kathleen — Ocean City Board of Education

Organization Alternates

Clarke, Leslie — Ocean City Free Public Library

Desiderio, Leonard — CMC Freeholders

Gallelli Keys, Cecilia — Ocean City Board of Education

Jordan, Ozzie — Exhchange Club of Ocean City

Lisicki, Dana — Somers Point Business Association

Orazi, Joseph — Ocean City Board of Realtors

Westerman, Bill — Boardwalk Merchants

Yoa, Andrew — Ocean City Restaurant Association

Executive Officers

One-year term

President: Allegretto, Dave — Fortress Financial

1st vice president: Galante, Janet — 13th Street Bathhouse & Bikes/Piccini's

2nd vice president: Adams, Robert H. — Tidelines Management Services, Inc

2nd vice president: Aromando, Tom — Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, CPA's

2nd vice president: Broadley, Brian — Broadley's MDI

2nd vice president: Frank, Cricket — Magton, Inc.

2nd vice president: Jessel, Gary — Fox Real Estate

2nd vice president: Halliday, Scott — Halliday—Leonard Contractors

2nd vice president: McMahon, Patrick — McMahon Insurance Agency

2nd vice president: McMahon III, William — McMahon Insurance Agency

2nd vice president: Reimet, Mark — Ocean City Financial Group

2nd vice president: Sedberry, Ken — Berger Realty

Secretary: Lloyd, Michael — Sturdy Savings Bank

Treasurer: Birch, John (Jake) — Merrill Lynch

Immediate past president: Heenan, Carol — Garden State Valuation

Load comments