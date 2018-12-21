O.C. schools' Taylor selected state Superintendent of Year

This week, Ocean City School District Superintendent Kathleen Taylor received a resolution from the state Legislature honoring her as the 2018 state Superintendent of the Year.
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew presented the resolution. It was the last voting day for Van Drew and officially his last resolution as a state senator before taking the oath of office in early January as a member of the U.S House of Representatives.
The Resolution states, in part, “The Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey are pleased to salute and commend Kathleen W. Taylor Ed.D., a highly esteemed resident of the Garden State, upon her selection by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators as the 2018 New Jersey Superintendent of the Year; and, where as, the strength and prosperity of the State of New Jersey and the vitality of our American society depend, in great measure, upon concerned citizens, exemplified by Dr. Kathleen W. Taylor, who tirelessly strive to secure an education that prepares our students for the challenges and opportunities of the twenty-first century.”
Pictured below: Jacqueline McAlister, Board of Education Vice-President; Joe Clark, Board of Education President; Senator Van Drew, Dr. Taylor and her husband, Pat Taylor; Dr. Rich Bozza, New Jersey Association of School Administrators Executive Director and Steve Sweeney, Senate President of New Jersey.