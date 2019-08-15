OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City School District Board of Education approved Geoffrey Haines as kindergarten through 12th-grade athletic director in June and Michael Mattina as Intermediate School principal to begin with the 2019-2020 school year.
Haines served as Intermediate School principal before becoming the district athletic director. Most recently, Mattina served as Ocean City High School assistant principal.
“Both administrators bring a new perspective and a fresh outlook, rooted in a solid understanding of our school district and the community we serve,” said Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Taylor, Ed.D. “Mr. Haines and Mr. Mattina are accomplished educators ready to guide our students and student athletes to become the leaders of tomorrow, build upon student, staff and family relationships and capitalize on the strengths of our ever-improving district.”
Haines earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Hiram College, teaching certification from Stockton College (now Stockton University) and a master’s degree in school administration from Rowan University. He started his education career as a social studies teacher in Egg Harbor Township, then served as vice principal of Galloway Township Middle School before joining Ocean City School District in 2011 as the Intermediate School principal.
In addition to his years in the classroom and in school administration, Haines brings extensive coaching and officiating experience, ranging from Little League to collegiate level and five years as a professional umpire in the Minor Leagues to the athletic director position.
“I want to see as many students, from kindergarten to senior year, engaged in our athletic programs,” Haines said. “We have such as storied history in the Ocean City Athletic Department, and I will look to continue the successes of the past while building each and every program, at every level, and further developing skills and the love of sports in the young athlete as they become a part of the Red Raider team.“
Haines added, “I always say it is more about the name on the front of your jersey rather than the name on the back, meaning our athletes will play for the pride of Ocean City, both school and community. Off the field, I firmly believe scholar-athletes need to achieve and grow in the classroom and find success in their futures, whether in the college classroom or the career path that they choose. As athletic director, I will look for ways to keep our scholar-athletes healthy, both mind and body.”
Haines currently resides in Northfield with his wife of eighteen years, Krista, and their three children.
Michael Mattina received his bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State College, a master of education in school counseling and master of education in school leadership from Wilmington University. Upon graduation, Mattina began his education career as a counselor at Pinelands Regional Junior High School. He then moved on to become a guidance counselor at Hammonton High School, and then vice principal at Buena Regional High School. In 2016, Mattina joined the Ocean City School District as an Ocean City High School assistant principal.
“I am excited to begin the school year at OCIS and to work together with the staff to expand upon the many accomplishments and achievements of an already outstanding school,” Mattina said. “It is of the greatest importance to me to build strong and lasting relationships with the students, staff, parents and surrounding community throughout the coming year. I believe in open communication to ensure that all stakeholders are heard and represented. My decision making process has always been, and will continue to be, centered around student needs.
“In keeping with our district’s belief in supporting the whole child, we will be opening a new Wellness Center in the Intermediate School, and I am thoroughly looking forward to being a part of that process. My ultimate goal is for students to look back on their time at OCIS and remember a school that supported them in healthy and academic endeavors while encouraging them to be the best version of themselves,” he said.
Mattina lives in Little Egg Harbor with his wife of thirteen years and two children.