OCEAN CITY — Anticipation ran high for the special guests at Ocean City Fishing Club’s pier, as campers with New Jersey WAVE waited for a fish to strike. And when the first one was reeled in, the excitement was contagious. Smiles spread quickly through the group along with shouts, “He got one!”
New Jersey Wonderful Adolescent Ventilator Excursion campers, who need special medical care such as medical ventilation, feeding tubes or daily care, met some Fishing Club members who gave the group a chance to help catch a fish. While it might be a typical experience for anyone spending a few days at the shore, there’s nothing ordinary about the outing for these visitors.
“Some of these kids have never had this type of experience, ever, and may never have it again. People take this kind of day for granted until they see how our kids react. It’s truly amazing!” said Tricia Cunningham, a camp director with NJ WAVE.
Whether in wheelchairs or strollers or carried in someone’s arms, all ten showed unbridled enthusiasm for their fishing adventure, part of NJ WAVE’s yearly free summer camp at the shore. The program started about 20 years ago, first staying in rooms at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City, then moving to Stockton University’s campus in Galloway Township for a few years. The group found at new home about 12 years ago at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Northfield, its current base.
“They have everything for us there,” said Dr. Caitlin Papastamelos, medical director at Voorhees Pediatric Facility, which sponsors NJ WAVE. “Holy Trinity facilities give us access to big rooms, wide hallways, places for beds and all the equipment our medical staff brings for our sleepover. It’s perfect for us.”
The partnership between NJ WAVE and the Fishing Club began about 10 years ago, with club member Dan Michaels, who met Papastamelos when he worked at then-Shore Memorial Hospital.
After discussing the possibility of the club becoming involved with her organization, the club’s trustees approved the camp’s fishing visit to the pier, a tradition that has continued.
On Monday, the staff prepared everything at the church, with campers, ranging from 3 to 19 years old, arriving Tuesday. Before coming to the fishing pier, they spent a day taking in the Boardwalk attractions, food and, of course, the rides.
“The Tilt-A-Whirl was my favorite!” exclaimed WAVE camper Brad Thompson, 16. “I even went on it twice!”
He was very proud that the first fish caught yesterday landed in his lap, literally. After club member Herm Adkins brought the catch over the railing and unhooked it, he handed it to Brad.
The frisky fish flip-flopped out of Brad’s palms and onto his lap, surprising everyone.
“I guess this makes me a real fisherman!” Brad beamed, as he handed the fish to Adkins to release. Other campers helped reel in fish and also touched their catch before returning the fish to the water.
Fishing Club President Frank Pizzutilla, and members Kieth VanLaarhoven and Lou Holtzman, who brought his granddaughter Kyriana, 10, added their skills to land some fish for the campers. Margaret Feil, club secretary, distributed Fishing Club patches to all the participants.
While no keepers were caught, the memories of the campers’ visit to the fishing pier will last a long time. All the club representatives agreed they enjoyed bringing smiles to all the campers’ faces and look forward to another visit next year.
“Our campers look forward to this time at the shore, and they’ll remember their day fishing at the pier for a long time,” Cunningham said.
“Tomorrow, the adventure continues when we go to Cape May for whale-watching,” Papastamelos said, “and then we head home.”