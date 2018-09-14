OCEAN CITY – A heartfelt call for national unity followed heart-rending recollections from New York City in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks from one who was at the scene.
Each year, Ocean City gathers to remember the attacks and those lost. On Tuesday, as on other years, police and the city’s fire and rescue service members gathered with municipal leaders and residents to honor the dead.
Rev. Stephen J. Connor has recently become the pastor of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City and served as the keynote speaker for the evening event, held inside at the Ocean City Tabernacle because of the weather forecast.
In 2001, he was a Roman Catholic priest serving at St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan. He spoke of the beauty of that September morning, also a Tuesday, and the realization that came when a plane struck the second tower at the World Trade Center 17 years ago.
“This was no freak accident. This was a well-planned attack on the United States of America,” he said. He volunteered to help at what was already being called Ground Zero, telling the crowd at the Tabernacle about inundated hospitals and every flat surface in lower Manhattan covered with makeshift memorials and photos marked “Have you seen me?”
He spoke about people he knew who died that day and about the other volunteers he met from around the country and around the world. He was trained as a disaster responder by the American Red Cross and taken to Ground Zero. Connor continued to work on the response from September until December of that year.
Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11, Connor said.
“And in the time immediately following that fateful Tuesday, we were such a country united. Whatever divided us, whatever separated us was let go,” he said.
Now, 17 years later, he said the county should ask what we have learned, saying that living in fear, emphasizing what divides us rather than unites us, means that the terrorists are winning.
“When we chose to judge others about where they come from or what god they believe in or don’t believe in, the color of their skin, the sound of their accent or who they choose to love, they are winning,” he said.
His comments drew a standing ovation.