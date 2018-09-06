OCEAN CITY — American Legion Post 524 will welcome another service member to the resort Sunday when it hosts Marine Lance Cpl. Bobby Raditz, his wife Erika and 1-year-old daughter Emma for a week’s vacation, courtesy of the organization’s Rest & Relaxation Program.
The Raditz family, of Mays Landing, will be honored during a lunchtime welcoming ceremony at Post 524, following a police and fire motorcade and an escort into town by the Legion Riders. The family will be given the use of a free condo for the week, as well as gifts from local businesses as a way of saying thank you for their service and sacrifice.
“This is the fifth consecutive year that Ocean City’s American Legion Post 524 has hosted military service personnel and their families while they enjoy our shore community and its many amenities,” said Jerry Bonner, chairman of the R&R committee.
Raditz joined the military in 2004 and served in Iraq. He is a member of the Wounded Warrior Project, a support organization for service members transitioning to civilian life after being injured either physically or mentally on or after Sept. 11, 2001.
“The Veterans Rest & Relaxation Program began in 2013 as a way to pay tribute to servicemen and women for sacrifices made during their time in the military,” said Chairman Bonner. “Whenever military personnel are deployed, their families also share in that deployment, and we support their efforts as well.”
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, beginning at noon at Morvay-Miley American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue.