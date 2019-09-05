The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will continue to guard the following beaches after Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2:
• St. Charles Place
• Brighton Place
• Eighth Street
• Ninth Street
• 10th Street
• 11th Street
• 12th Street
• 34th Street
• 58th Street
Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. If you have any questions, please call 609-525-9200. First Aid Stations are at First Street, 12th Street, 34th Street and 59th Street lifeguard headquarters.
For all emergencies, call 911.
