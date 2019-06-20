The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will offer an invitation to rookie school to the following people:

Alexander Lombard

Matthew Zwilgmeyer

Andrew Carney

Michael Bricker

Andrew Middlesworth

Michael Kelly

Annie Dollarton

Micheline Denn

Ben Nguyen

Morgan Decosta

Benjamin Bowdler

Noah Centrone

Cole Garbutt

Owen Phillips

Connor Pietro

Pierre Koenig

Haley Strickland

Rileigh Booth

Harrison Stewart

Robert McGuire

JP Carney

Ryan McClain

Luke Jones

Sydney Rossiter

Mario Basciani

Thatcher Hamill

Matthew Oves

Winchester Ployratana

The Beach Patrol congratulates the class of 2019.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. If you have any questions, call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, use ocnj.us/ocbp, radio 1620 AM or the Ocean City Government Access Channel 97.

Load comments