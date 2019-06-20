The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will offer an invitation to rookie school to the following people:
Alexander Lombard
Matthew Zwilgmeyer
Andrew Carney
Michael Bricker
Andrew Middlesworth
Michael Kelly
Annie Dollarton
Micheline Denn
Ben Nguyen
Morgan Decosta
Benjamin Bowdler
Noah Centrone
Cole Garbutt
Owen Phillips
Connor Pietro
Pierre Koenig
Haley Strickland
Rileigh Booth
Harrison Stewart
Robert McGuire
JP Carney
Ryan McClain
Luke Jones
Sydney Rossiter
Mario Basciani
Thatcher Hamill
Matthew Oves
Winchester Ployratana
The Beach Patrol congratulates the class of 2019.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. If you have any questions, call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, use ocnj.us/ocbp, radio 1620 AM or the Ocean City Government Access Channel 97.