OCEAN CITY — The city Board of Realtors is pleased to announce Joseph Orazi, a broker associate at Long and Foster Real Estate, has been selected as the Realtor of the Year 2019.
Orazi exhibits the true Realtor spirit through his actions as an involved member of his local board. He serves on numerous committees and is always available to volunteer for special projects.
Orazi holds the certification of RSPS, is first vice president of the Ocean City Board of Realtors and received the N.J. Realtors Circle of Excellence Award in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2016, Orazi was awarded first place for the N.J. Realtors Good Neighbor Award.
It started seven years ago, when Orazi began recruiting volunteers to create the Toast Pink Organization. What started as a small grass roots, lemonade-stand-like charity, has blossomed to a fully functioning organization pledged to the needs of those struggling with cancer. The charitable organization Toast Pink is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization. Toast Pink pays third parties on behalf of its applicants: mortgages, rents, utilities, insurances, car payments, unpaid medical bills and even groceries. Orazi co-founded Toast Pink with Aria Mazer.
A graduate of Villanova University with a degree in English and theater, he has an extensive background in manufacturing, communications, marketing, insurance, financial planning and real estate. Orazi has written for the stage, TV and film and is a former Pennsylvania playwright fellow and grand jury prize winner for best documentary at the New York Independent Film Festival. His recent book, "L’ America," is receiving much acclaim. Orazi resides in Vineland with Kathy, his wife of more than 45 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.