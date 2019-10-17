OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Education Foundation invites all alumni and friends of the Ocean City School District to attend its second annual Red & White Night Social at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Red & White Night Social — coinciding with homecoming weekend — will include Ocean City High School teacher and DJ Scot Rainear, buffet burger bar, auction baskets, raffle for $1,000 and "red" and "white" wine drink specials. The Billy Walton Band will come on at 9 p.m. to cap off the evening.
The Ocean City Education Foundation has been seeking sponsors for the event. All sponsors will be part of the OCEF banner that is used at all their events and back to school nights. Tricia Ciliberto, president of OCNJEF, said, "It's exciting to see such support from the community businesses, and from so many teachers as well."
All proceeds from this event will help fund Ocean City School District Health and Wellness Initiatives, After Prom, the Stokes trip, and scholarships, as well as teacher grants.
"The Ocean City Education Foundation played a large part in helping fund the Wellness Center in the Intermediate School," said Jennifer Shirk, vice president of OCNJEF. "We are our very proud of the Ocean City School District for all it does for its students and in bringing to the forefront the issue of mental health wellness."
The Ocean City Education Foundation is an independent 501 ©(3) community service organization created to bridge the gap between public education and budget shortfalls. Its mission is to energize and engage the extended community to transform the lives of Ocean City public school students through the support of quality education.
Tickets to the event are $35 and can be purchased online at OCNJEF.com.
