OCEAN CITY — The city's popular Summer Concert Series on the Music Pier is already taking shape, and tickets are on sale for five shows. The series brings popular rock and contemporary music acts to the stage on Monday nights throughout the summer.
Ticket sales are open for the following shows:
• Get The Led Out: A perennial favorite tribute to Led Zeppelin. 7 p.m. Monday, June 22.
• Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie: Two folk legends share the stage in Ocean City. 7 p.m. Monday, June 29.
• Killer Queen: The premier Queen tribute featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury. 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.
• Straight No Chaser: An a cappella group with a wide repertoire and viral appeal. 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.
• Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League: Bands who helped invent Southern rock and country rock. 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Tickets for these shows are available only through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com. A limited number of tickets may be available through the Music Pier Box Office in the spring. The Music Pier is on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace.
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. EVENTS SET FOR JAN. 20
Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at two different events on Monday, Jan. 20: the Day of Service and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony and Soul Food Dinner.
The ceremony, a long tradition in Ocean City, will be held at noon at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center of Ocean City High School. It brings the community together to remember King through words, song and dance. After the program, everybody is invited to a free soul food dinner in the high school cafeteria.
Assemblyman-elect Antwan McClellan, Joseph Pratt, Georgina Shanley, Brittany Battle, Takiya Wilson and Joshua Baker will be honored with Martin Luther King Awards for their service to the community. Ocean City Intermediate School students also will be honored for their winning essays reflecting on the lasting impact of Dr. King.
After the program, everybody is invited to a free soul food dinner in the high school cafeteria. The menu includes fried chicken and other comfort food. The Hughes Performing Arts Center is at Ocean City High School, and the entrance is on the beach block of Sixth Street.
Volunteers are invited to join others nationwide in a Day of Service earlier on Jan. 20 to honor Dr. King's contributions. Citizens are asked to participate in a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center in the Community Center, 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. Hot drinks and refreshments will be available back at the Senior Center after the cleanup. To participate or for more information, call 609-399-6111.
ALSO COMING UP
NATURE FUN-DAY (Feb. 15): All are invited to a free Family-Friendly Nature and the Environment Fun-day featuring zoo animals, crafts, games, music and stories. The event will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center within the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. Activities will include making your own pine-cone birdfeeder. Sponsors include the Cape May County Park and Zoo, the Ocean City Environmental Commission and the Ocean City Free Public Library.
U.S. AIR FORCE BAND (March 15): Enjoy a free concert given by the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band 2 p.m. March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier. The show will feature orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, new compositions and distinctive arrangements. To reserve your tickets for this free concert, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, stop by an Ocean City Welcome Center or call 609-399-6111. General admission seating. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for this free concert will be available starting Feb. 3.
