OCEAN CITY — The Art on Asbury Gallery is happy to announce its reopening on Friday, June 19.
Let the sunshine in and take home a cherished memory from your summers at the shore. The gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans.
Our gallery and shop will temporarily be open the weekends below. We hope to expand the hours as the summer continues.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.
Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28.
Our next show and exhibition will be Friday, July 17, with a “Summertime” theme.
Reminder, all artwork is for sale! So, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind original artwork and support your local art community. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org and like us on Facebook.
