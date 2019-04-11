Ocean City Fine Arts League presents "Buildings” art show and exhibition

OCEAN CITY — Discover a new perspective at the "Buildings — Rural to Urban"-themed art show and exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in April.
There will be a Meet the Artist reception and awards presentation 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Who made you pick-up the paint brush & start creating? Pay tribute to your muse in the "Inspired by a Famous Artist"-themed May show.
Art on Asbury is at 711 Asbury Ave. and open 7 days a week. The gallery is restocked, and all artwork is for sale.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.