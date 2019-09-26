OCEAN CITY — It’s all about lights and darkness as the seasons change in the Ocean City Fine Arts League's 'Daytime/Nighttime'-themed art show and exhibition.
There will be a Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
In November, all artists are invited to put on their creative hats and enter the “Anything Goes” art show and exhibition.
The league's Art on Asbury gallery is at 711 Asbury Ave. All artwork is for sale. The gallery is open seven days a week. Visitors can purchase a one-of-a-kind original artwork and support local artists.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture ... all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org and the Ocean City Fine Arts League page on Facebook.
