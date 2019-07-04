OCEAN CITY – Capture all the wonderful memories of your summer beach vacation at the Art on Asbury gallery's “Jersey Shore” art show and exhibition in July and August.
There will be a Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
The gallery is celebrating the summer season July through August with hand-made, one of a kind beach-themed artworks.
Art on Asbury is at 711 Asbury Ave. All artwork is for sale. The gallery is open 7 days a week.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.