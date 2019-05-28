Ocean City Fine Arts League to present 'Flowers' Art Show & Exhibition

OCEAN CITY — Art will be in bloom at the Art on Asbury Gallery' Flowers Art Show & Exhibition in June.
A "Meet The Artist" reception and awards presentation will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
We will be celebrating the summer season July through August, so start painting your favorite beach memories.
Art on Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 am. to 3 p.m. Sundays. In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture from professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308, see oceancityfineartsleague.org and like the gallery on Facebook.