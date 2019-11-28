OCEAN CITY — The week, the city Fine Arts League is going small so artwork is a perfect fit on any wall. “Le Petite” is the theme for the art and exhibition in December.
There will be a meet-the-artist reception and awards presentation 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
In January, the gallery will hold its annual “Judges Show.” The league invited all its expert artists who served as judges in its competitions to display their artwork.
The league is at 711 Asbury Ave., and all artwork is for sale. It is open seven days a week.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.
The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community. Comprised of local artists and art lovers, the Art on Asbury Gallery showcases watercolor, oil, acrylic, mixed media, photography, pottery, textiles, jewelry and sculptures made by local artists. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
