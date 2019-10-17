OCEAN CITY — Due to the weather forecast, the Fire Department Open House scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

Updated information is as follows:

The Fire Department and IAFF Local 4032 will hold their annual open house at the station at 550 Asbury Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

Everybody in the community is invited to the free event. It will feature a live burn demonstration, a “smoke house” where kids can safely learn to navigate a dark and smoky structure, tours of trucks, “stop-drop-and-roll,” hot dogs and pretzels.

The annual event coincides with national Fire Prevention Month and gives the community a chance to learn more about how the department works. Off-duty firefighters from the local firefighters’ union volunteer their time to produce the event.

For information, call 609-525-9182.

