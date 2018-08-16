OCEAN CITY — Thunder and lightning crashed the Ocean City Fishing Club’s 43rd annual Boys and Girls Surf Fishing Tournament, but it didn’t scare off the enthusiasm of the 84 youngsters who participated.
The two-hour event was curtailed after just a little more than hour of fishing, when the first thunder claps sounded and radar indicated lightning strikes just two miles away.
“Everyone cooperated when we had to call a stop to the event because of the storm coming,” said Ed Hoban, the fishing club’s chairman of the event, which was held on the beach near the Ocean City-Longport bridge. “It’s safety first — you have to do the smart thing. No sense putting anyone in harm’s way.”
Up until that time, the youngsters’ spirits ran high in anticipation of winning prizes donated by many local merchants and organizations that support the tournament. Top prizes of brand new Huffy bikes, trophies and ribbons went to Danielle Audet, 10, of Lumberton, who led the girls division, and Justin Lowery, 11, of Woodstown, representing the boys division, for catching the largest fish. Both landed summer flounder, with Danielle’s measuring 16.25 inches, while Justin’s was 15.5 inches.
“It was very exciting to catch such a big fish,” Danielle said. “I felt it was there on my line, and then I thought I might lose it!”
“We’re probably going to continue giving the bikes for another five years,” said Susan Terrey, representing the Miller family who has donated the bikes the last two years in memory of Ralph Miller, who was chairman of the tournament, and his wife, Marion.
All the boys and girls who fished in the tournament received prizes, ranging from backpacks and magnets to various gift and food certificates. The first, second and third place winners who caught the most fish in each age category took home a rod and reel, along with place ribbons.
First, second and third place winners in the 8-10 age group were Luke Whitworth, Kyle Markley, and Julia Roman. Whitworth and Roman also were overall winners of the most fish caught by a boy and a girl, with Luke landing 8 bluefish and Julia catching 2 fluke.
In the 11-13 age group, Justin Lowery took top hook, followed by Finn Seeger and Jack Reiscke. With just two winners in the 14-16 age category, Adam Madkour came in first followed by Andrew Mattia.
After he landed a six-inch kingfish, Mattia, 14, of Furlong, Pennsylvania, said he’s participated in the tournament a couple times and credited his grandfather with teaching him to fish in salt water.
In all, the youngsters landed 32 fish, many of which were small bluefish, some fluke and a smattering of other species, including sea robin. Her third year in the tournament, Courtney Stimson, 13, of Monroeville, reeled in the first fish caught, a 9.25-inch kingfish. “I didn’t think I had anything on my line at first,” she said excitedly, “but I just kept reeling in and there it was!”
Fishing club volunteers had the youngsters’ parents or guardians sign waivers for insurance purposes and register the boys and girls. Club members also manned the beach with measuring devices to record sizes of the fish the youngsters caught.
“It’s the first year we had waivers to sign,” said Frank Pizzutilla, Ocean City Fishing Club president. “It’s a smart thing to do, and I want to thank everyone for understanding and cooperating.”
In addition to measuring fish, volunteers also helped the younger anglers cast and gave fishing advice to those who were novices. One dad, who preferred to remain anonymous, appreciated assistance given by club member Bob Dever. “Thank goodness for his patience,” the father said. “I didn’t have a clue!”
The fishing tournament was held in cooperation with the Ocean City Department of Recreation. Founded in 1913, the Ocean City Fishing Club is the oldest, continuously operated fishing club in the nation.