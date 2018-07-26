OCEAN CITY — Smiles were brighter than the sun Wednesday, July 18, as N.J. WAVE youths rolled onto the Ocean City Fishing Club pier to enjoy some of their time at the shore fishing.
New Jersey Wonderful Adolescent Ventilator Excursion is a summer camp for children who have medical needs such as medical ventilation, tracks, feeding tubes or daily care. The free camp lets children experience what other youngsters enjoy at the shore.
“We bring our group to Ocean City each year so the children and young adults can participate in activities such as the beach, Boardwalk and fishing,” said Dr. Caitlin Papastamelos, medical director at Voorhees Pediatric Facility, which sponsors N.J. WAVE. “They’ll sit on the beach, dig in the sand, play by the water and hopefully catch some fish. The typical things people do at the shore.”
Members of the fishing club were on hand to cast lines from the end of the pier and help the ten WAVE participants fish to the best of their abilities. Some were able to reel in lines, while others watched, waiting for the fish to bite. But all were excited when the first call, “Fish on!” rang out.
Little Mackenzi, just four years old and wearing a sun bonnet adorned with red, white and blue starfish while sitting in her stroller, was among the first to touch a sand shark brought over the pier railing by club member Bob Dever.
“This is all about giving these kids an experience that they might never have otherwise,” he said. “When you see their faces light up with smiles — the excitement — there’s no better reward in the world than being part of their day on the pier.”
This is the fifth year OCFC has participated in the WAVE visit to the shore. Since the camp visitors need assistance, Papastamelos had about 15 members of her team roll wheelchairs and guide those who could walk. Tiko Patel, one of the WAVE aides, got just as excited as any of the youths when a fish was reeled in.
“It’s so exciting for them,” he said, beaming as Messiah, 10, watched another fish land on the pier. “It’s just wonderful to see how much joy this brings to the kids.”
In all, about six fish were caught during the hour-long visit to the fishing pier, lighting up lots of smiles from both WAVE members and OCFC members. One of the biggest smiles came from Maria, 23, who helped reel in her very first fish near the end of WAVE’s visit.
“The best thing was catching a fish!” she beamed. “I want to come back again!”
“We’ll have them again next year, too,” said Frank Pizzutilla, president of the club, which was founded in 1913. “This is a terrific thing for everyone involved. It’s so rewarding to see how much enjoyment this brings.”
There were plenty of smiles as the WAVE caravan rolled back down the 635-foot-long pier toward the Boardwalk. After all, their first stop at the beach was already a great success. The beach, lunch and Boardwalk attractions awaited them next, just like all the other visitors to the shore.