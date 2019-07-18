OCEAN CITY — Tour the Ocean City Fishing Club Pier from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 and help the local Food Cupboard at the same time.
The club invites visitors to bring non-perishable food to be donated to the Ocean City FoodCupboard. Cash donations also will be accepted and given to the organization, which helps the needy. A second open house at the pier will be held Aug. 1.
Fishing club members will be on hand to guide visitors along the pier’s 635-foot length, answer questions, and demonstrate casting and fishing techniques.
Last year, 1,346 visitors brought 453 pounds of food and donated $678 to the food cupboard during the two open houses at the fishing pier, Boardwalk and 14th Street.
The open house coincides with the city’s Family Night on the Boardwalk. In addition to helping the Food Cupboard, the private fishing club, which was founded in 1913, has a strong commitment to community involvement through youth fishing tournaments, hosting disabled children, awarding scholarships and advocating for recreational fishing.