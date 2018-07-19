OCEAN CITY — Are you wondering what it’s like to view the Boardwalk and city skyline from the ocean without getting wet? Then come to the Ocean City Fishing Club Pier on Thursday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m.
Instead of fishing gear, though, visitors should bring nonperishable food, which will be donated to the Ocean City Food Cupboard. Last year, the club greeted 1,835 visitors, who donated 186 pounds of food and $746 in cash to help feed those in need.
It’s the first open house at the OCFC Pier this year, with a second scheduled for the same times on Aug. 2. Fishing club members will be on hand to guide visitors along the pier’s 635-foot length, as well as answer any questions visitors may have.
The open house coincides with the city’s Family Night on the Boardwalk. In addition to helping the Food Cupboard, the private fishing club, which was founded in 1913, has a strong commitment to community involvement by sponsoring youth fishing tournaments, hosting disabled children, awarding scholarships and advocating for recreational fishing.