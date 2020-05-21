A 47-year-old tradition will continue virtually as the annual Ocean City Flower Show, presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City, will use this opportunity to highlight floral creations and garden displays via photographs submitted by enthusiasts of all ages and levels.
Originally scheduled for June 5 to 7 at the Music Pier, the Ocean City Flower Show Committee had to cancel the 2020 in-person event due to COVID-19. However, organizers know fans of Ocean City’s Flower Show have been hard at work utilizing their green thumb during the stay-at-home order.
Here is your chance to show off your home gardens and flower arrangements! Submit your photos to events@ocnj.us and we will feature a few of our favorite submissions via the Ocean City Music Pier Facebook Page @MusicPier. The submission deadline is June 7 and we will post the featured selections by June 9. There is no theme, but please be sure to provide your name, any special information about your submission and share any gardening tips you came across while working on your project.
Calling all families and kids — we especially want to see your creations, so enjoy this opportunity to work together and show us your array of colors and clever displays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.