Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Ocean City High School Drama Guild to present Pride and Prejudice

112918_goc_pride1.jpeg

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School Drama Guild will bring Jane Austen’s classic novel "Pride and Prejudice" to life Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

The play "Pride and Prejudice," a romantic comedy adapted from the novel by Jon Cory, is a story of love and life among the English upper class during the Georgian era. Mr. Bennet is an English gentleman living in Hartfordshire with his overbearing wife and five daughters: beautiful Jane, the clever Elizabeth, the bookish Mary, the immature Kitty and the wild Lydia. None of them are married and there isn't much fortune to go around, and — thanks to a quirk of English property law — they'll all be kicked out of their house when Mr. Bennet dies.

Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet's most urgent priority, but with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother and a string of unsuitable suitors, it's difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, all feelings of attraction are muted by his pride and her prejudice. As their worlds keep colliding, their attraction increases. But they first must overcome their own weaknesses and many other obstacles before the courtship can begin.

The cast of "Pride and Prejudice" includes Natalie Argento, Andrew Arsenault, Jonathan Arsenault, Caeli Barbour, Jay Barrett, Sophia Batchelder, Mia Bongiorno, Maggie Corcoran, James Craver, Jeremiah Craver, Ella Curtin, Eddie D’Amico, Shea DeMarco, Gabriella, DiMarco, Billy Flynn, Hannah Fuscaldo, Ashley Gereaghty, Megan Gereaghty, Tony Ginzberg, Nathan Goudie, Kylee Grandmaison, Cassidy Haines, Kayla Killian, Shane Kirby, Kierstyn Kuehnle, Luke Leonetti, Amelia Louis, Danna Luciana, Sophia McCarty, Emily Mora, Valerie Morrison, KT Muller, Kelly Nyman, Ellen O’Brien, Jakob Pender, Haleigh Perry, Lilirose Phillips, Hailee Pietrowitz, Paige Redrow, Victoria Robertson, Zacci Robertson, Sylvia Rutkowski, Conrad Schmidt, Emily Smith, Taylor Stauffer, Jennifer Stevens, Andrew Stremme, Kat Trout, Erik Wagner, Gabrielle Waid, Jenna Wilkinson, Julia Wilson and Haley Wriggins.

The Ocean City High School student production team includes Sadie DeGennaro, Emily He, Sarah Zigner, Angel McDowell, Stella Schwartz and Valerie Morrison. The faculty and staff production team includes Robert Lemaire, director; Steve Trauger, tech and lighting design; Ellen Byrne, assistant director and costumes; and Paul Matusz, set design/construction and stage crew.

The four performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the William & Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center on Sixth Street between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk.

Tickets are $12 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ocschools.booktix.com or by calling the high school’s box office at 609-399-1290, ext. 1442. Pre-purchases are strongly encouraged as there will be $1.50 surcharge for tickets bought at the door.

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.