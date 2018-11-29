Ocean City High School Drama Guild to present Pride and Prejudice

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School Drama Guild will bring Jane Austen’s classic novel "Pride and Prejudice" to life Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.
The play "Pride and Prejudice," a romantic comedy adapted from the novel by Jon Cory, is a story of love and life among the English upper class during the Georgian era. Mr. Bennet is an English gentleman living in Hartfordshire with his overbearing wife and five daughters: beautiful Jane, the clever Elizabeth, the bookish Mary, the immature Kitty and the wild Lydia. None of them are married and there isn't much fortune to go around, and — thanks to a quirk of English property law — they'll all be kicked out of their house when Mr. Bennet dies.
Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet's most urgent priority, but with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother and a string of unsuitable suitors, it's difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, all feelings of attraction are muted by his pride and her prejudice. As their worlds keep colliding, their attraction increases. But they first must overcome their own weaknesses and many other obstacles before the courtship can begin.
The cast of "Pride and Prejudice" includes Natalie Argento, Andrew Arsenault, Jonathan Arsenault, Caeli Barbour, Jay Barrett, Sophia Batchelder, Mia Bongiorno, Maggie Corcoran, James Craver, Jeremiah Craver, Ella Curtin, Eddie D’Amico, Shea DeMarco, Gabriella, DiMarco, Billy Flynn, Hannah Fuscaldo, Ashley Gereaghty, Megan Gereaghty, Tony Ginzberg, Nathan Goudie, Kylee Grandmaison, Cassidy Haines, Kayla Killian, Shane Kirby, Kierstyn Kuehnle, Luke Leonetti, Amelia Louis, Danna Luciana, Sophia McCarty, Emily Mora, Valerie Morrison, KT Muller, Kelly Nyman, Ellen O’Brien, Jakob Pender, Haleigh Perry, Lilirose Phillips, Hailee Pietrowitz, Paige Redrow, Victoria Robertson, Zacci Robertson, Sylvia Rutkowski, Conrad Schmidt, Emily Smith, Taylor Stauffer, Jennifer Stevens, Andrew Stremme, Kat Trout, Erik Wagner, Gabrielle Waid, Jenna Wilkinson, Julia Wilson and Haley Wriggins.
The Ocean City High School student production team includes Sadie DeGennaro, Emily He, Sarah Zigner, Angel McDowell, Stella Schwartz and Valerie Morrison. The faculty and staff production team includes Robert Lemaire, director; Steve Trauger, tech and lighting design; Ellen Byrne, assistant director and costumes; and Paul Matusz, set design/construction and stage crew.
The four performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the William & Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center on Sixth Street between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Tickets are $12 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ocschools.booktix.com or by calling the high school’s box office at 609-399-1290, ext. 1442. Pre-purchases are strongly encouraged as there will be $1.50 surcharge for tickets bought at the door.