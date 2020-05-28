After receiving their caps and gowns, best friends Sam Burns and Mac Young celebrated their graduation on an empty field at Ocean City High School, never dreaming this is how their senior year would end. There was no one in the stands and no one on the field. The Class of 2020 was robbed of so much. One thing will remain — the memories, friendships and lessons from four years at OCHS. Burns will be attending the University of Nevada and Young will be attending Penn State.

