Ocean City High School’s Joan Vicari receives 2018 school librarians’ Outstanding Specialist Award

121318_goc_vicari1

OCHS’s Joan Vicari Receives 2018 New Jersey Association of School Librarians’ Outstanding Specialist Award.

 Submitted

OCEAN CITY — Joan Vicari, who works as a librarian at Ocean City High School, was recently named the 2018 New Jersey Association of School Librarians’ outstanding specialist.

“My favorite part of being a librarian is being able to link our students and staff not only to print and online resources, but also to each other, school organizations and events, our district, our community, local colleges, businesses and government agencies, museums and cultural organizations, as well as social agencies and environmental organizations through displays, activities, and programs,” Vicari said. “When I am not ‘living in LibraryLand,’ I enjoy attending as many school and community activities as possible.”

On Aug. 15, 1983, Vicari began working as the first Ocean City High School librarian planning the first OCHS Library Media Center. Since then she has mentored 26 librarians, inspired 13 former students to become librarians, received an Ocean City Educational Foundation Grant to provide more online resources for our students, founded the OCHS Student Environmental Association to work with the city for students to plant dune grass, paint drainage grates, assist with beach clean-ups, and more.

“Under Joan’s leadership as our high school librarian, she prepares our students to be ‘future-ready.’ Through her work and efforts, our library enables students to be critical readers and thinkers, problem-solvers, collaborators, digital citizens and learners — all ready for today and tomorrow,” said Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. “Joan ensures that our students have the know-how to locate, access and evaluate information and provides them with the most updated resources and services. As a result, Joan effectively helps students to have the self-confidence to be productive contributors in a global connected society. Bottom line, Joan makes the library a happening place."

The NJASL Outstanding Library Media Specialist Award honors a certified New Jersey School Library Media Specialist who is currently working full time in a public, private or parochial school. Through individual and sustained effort, they have made outstanding contributions to the operation of effective school library media services and to advancing the role of the school library media center in the total educational program.

The award will be presented at the Annual NJASL Fall Conference.

