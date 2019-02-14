Ocean City Icon Mark Soifer to Read From New Book of Poetry on Feb. 20

Mark Soifer will read poems from his 10th book of verse, “Pair of Dice Lost,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Ocean City Library (1735 Simpson Ave.). The book is illustrated by artist Jerome Lukas, who will attend the reading and demonstrate his talent. Admission is free.
“The thing that makes the book different and more interesting,” Soifer says, is that it is completely illustrated (most poetry books are not) and that it includes various forms of poetry: the long four-page title poem; concrete poetry, which is verse that takes the shape of its subject; nonsense poems; through-the-window poems, written while the poet was looking out the second-story window of his house; nature poems; and one written about his doggie. Several pages contain stories and poems about Ocean City, and there is a Music Pier poem that pays tribute to its legendary performers.
There is a poem in the book published by Readers Digest and a poem published in “Pup Tent Poets” of “Stars and Stripes,” the U.S. Army newspaper. Soifer had 50 in the publication while serving in Germany. He has been published in many literary magazines.
Soifer worked as public relations director of Ocean City for 45 years. He and his wife, Toby, also created a series of cartoons titled “Surf and Turf,” which he will bring to the reading in book form.