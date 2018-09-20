OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Intermediate School has met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey for Schools re-certification.
The Intermediate School is part of a group of 111 schools that achieved the Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification in 2018. A total of 779 schools and 303 school districts participate in the program overall.
“We are thrilled to have been re-certified for the bronze award for the second year in a row because of our work to provide and maintain a healthy and safe learning environment and creating a 'green' school through programing, enhancements to our courtyard, professional development and support in our curriculum for sustainability,” said Superintendent Kathleen Taylor.
Sustainable Jersey for Schools, a program for pre-kindergarten through 12-grade public schools in New Jersey, is voluntary, but achieving certification is not easy.
Each school that is certified must submit documentation to show it has completed a balanced portfolio of the program’s sustainability actions. With most actions worth ten points each, bronze-level certification requires a minimum of 150 points. Silver-level certification requires a minimum of 350 points.
More than 3,048 sustainability actions were completed by schools and districts participating in the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program, from performing energy audits and boosting recycling efforts to integrating sustainability into student learning and promoting student and staff wellness.
“It is a great honor to have achieved bronze level re-certification through New Jersey Sustainable Schools,” said Intermediate School Principal Geoff Haines. “It was a total team effort, which included hard work from our Green Team and the support of our superintendent, Board of Education, the city of Ocean City and the community. Through these supports, our staff and students have worked hard on conservation, renewable energy, recycling, sustainability and so much more. We continue to strive toward Silver Level Certification and beyond.”
“We applaud the schools that have achieved certification this year. Their leadership and hard work will help New Jersey continue to evolve through their advancement of equitable, sustainable and innovative practices,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “Becoming certified with Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a significant achievement for schools and their school district.”
“Sustainable schools provide a healthy environment, conserve resources and continually improve the well-being of the community. We are proud of the leadership of the boards of education and their superintendents, as well as the contributions of principals, teachers, education support professionals and parents in this effort,” said Lawrence S. Feinsod, New Jersey School Boards Association executive director. “Congratulations to the 111 schools that achieved Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification in 2018.”
On Oct. 23, the certified schools and their districts will be celebrated at a reception during NJSBA Workshop 2018 in Atlantic City. Workshop 2018 will feature Sustainable Jersey for Schools sessions along with NJSBA sustainability support programs for schools.
Ocean City Intermediate School is made up of students in grades four through eight who live in Ocean City and Sea Isle City.