OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Knights of Columbus, Council 2560 of St. Damien Parish, will host the 2019 Communion Breakfast on Oct. 27 at the Flanders Hotel.

The breakfast will be 10 a.m., following the 9 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Augustine Church.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Ralph Galati, a past U.S. Air Force captain in the Vietnam War and prisoner of war.

Tickets are available through Oct. 1. Cost will be $15 per person. Please note tickets will not be available on the day of the breakfast at the door.

