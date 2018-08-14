OCEAN CITY — Times change fast. Libraries must adapt to that change if they hope to remain important to the communities they serve, Jennifer Shirk told a small group of people gathered in one of the meeting rooms of the Ocean City Free Public Library on Monday.
For Ocean City, meeting those community needs will mean making more space for quiet study and room for library patrons to create, while keeping the print books and expanded electronic collection available.
Shirk, who is president of the library’s board of trustees, library director Karen Mahar and architect William McLees were at the meeting to present plans for a large-scale renovation of the library’s second floor, the largest project since a $15 million expansion a decade ago. That project included the creation of a lecture hall and added thousands of square feet.
The latest project is not expected to be nearly so large. Shirk told the handful of residents and reporters attending she did not yet know the project cost — that would come after the final plan is approved.
But McLees said the most recent estimate put the total cost at $720,000.
Monday’s meeting was the latest step in a strategic plan that began two years ago, Shirk said, with a goal of keeping the library vibrant and vital to the community. Goals include reaching out to Ocean City’s Spanish-speaking community and keeping young people involved in the library programs.
The young library patrons were among the most vocal of those polled as part of the strategic plan, she said, with clear ideas of the programs and amenities they want to see from their library. Patrons also sought more room for quiet study and places for tutors to work with students in the library, requests the planned renovation seeks to accommodate.
The library’s Board of Trustees still plans to hold a final vote on the renovation plans, likely in the next month. According to Mahar, the city has worked closely with the library on plans, with city Community Services Director Michael Allegretto attending Monday’s presentation.
Once the plan is finalized, it will go to City Council, which would sell bonds to fund the work. Mahar does not expect the work to require an increase in the library tax, which is set at one-third of a cent per $1,000 of assessed value. Based on Ocean City’s total assessed value, that gives the library an operating budget of $3.72 million, with the library returning surplus to the city each year.
McLees expects work to begin late this year and be completed over the winter. Still to be determined is how much of the second floor will be closed at one time while the project is underway.
“We intend to be bidding out to contractors in the fall. That means they’d be doing construction in the wintertime,” McLees said. Work will likely take four to six months, he said, depending on the contract.
Plans call for a small expansion of the library space, taking over an area now used as a balcony that overlooks the atrium in the Ocean City Community Center. Because of safety concerns, that balcony cannot be accessed by the public.
Instead, McLees said, the library will be expanded to fill that space, with a wide wall of glass to take advantage of the light coming in from the atrium skylight.
As proposed, the renovation will expand the space used for the computer room and create a new “makers space,” which Shirk said is a sought-after amenity in contemporary libraries. That space will include sewing machines, soldering areas, a 3-D printer and other material for patrons to build and create. There will also be additional small meeting rooms upstairs.
Some of those attending the meeting wanted to make sure there would be enough seating and window spaces, as well as enough light for them to enjoy reading. McLees said the plan is to keep the space as open as possible, adding the lighting will be improved throughout the second floor, with direct and indirect light.
According to Mahar, even as the library has expanded its electronic books and other media, the demand for print books has remained steady, with several book clubs meeting at the library.
But Shirk said the library no longer needs huge amounts of printed reference material and encyclopedias, because so many references are now electronic. The refence librarians will remain available to help patrons find what they’re seeking.
Not shown on the plans are the library’s CD music collection and audio books. Mahar assured the patrons at the meeting those items would remain available. She said the collection is expanding under the planned renovation.
Ocean City’s library moved to the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. in 1990, joining the Aquatic and Fitness Center, the Ocean City Arts Center and the Historical Museum. The center also houses the Ocean City Senior Center.
Before that, the Harry Headley Library was part of the old Ocean City High School, having moved there years earlier from a small building in the neighborhood.
The library offers classes, concerts, children’s events and other programs throughout the year. In the summer, the library sees thousands of patrons a week.
Quoting author R. David Lankes, Shirk said bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, and great libraries build communities. She believes the second-floor project will help accomplish that.
“I think it juggles a lot of competing but comparable interests, and we’ve tried to serve each one equally,” McLees said. “I think it will help to bring the library into the future.”