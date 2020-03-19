Ocean City Resident Honored at Gift of Life Donor Program’s “Gifts of Life, Acts of Love”

Donor Kirk Greaser and recipient Louise Greaser

 MOLLY MENDELSON / PROVIDED

Ocean City resident Kirk Greaser was honored at Gift of Life Donor Program’s annual Living Donor Recognition Ceremony, Gifts of Life, Acts of Love, held Feb. 22 at the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Kirk Greaser attended the ceremony with his recipient, his wife, Louise Greaser, and was recognized for his life-saving decision to become a living organ donor. The ceremony and luncheon honored those who selflessly donated a life-saving organ, such as a kidney or piece of their liver. More than 40 pairs of living donors and recipients were joined by their family and friends as well as staff from the region’s hospitals.

The Living Donor Program at Gift of Life works in partnership with local hospitals to assist more than 5,000 people waiting in our region to obtain a life-saving organ transplant. The program provides information and education to medical professionals, the general public, patients and potential living donors. Gift of Life staff work collaboratively with patients and participating transplant centers to promote and facilitate paired kidney donation transplants on both a local and national level. If you or someone you know is interested in obtaining more information about living donation or the organ donation process, see donors1.org.

Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization, working with 128 acute care hospitals and 15 transplant centers to serve 11.2 million people in the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. 

Tags

Load comments