The Ocean City New Jersey Women of Faith (OCNJWOF) is pleased to announce their second annual Women's Conference at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Saturday, March 21.
Guest speaker will be Damaris Carbaugh and her presentation will be on "The Transforming Power of the Word." Carbaugh has sung on commercial jingles for some of the world’s biggest advertisers, including Coca Cola, Pepsi, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Minute Maid and Wrigley’s Double Mint Gum. Yet the desire of her heart is to be a servant of Christ.
Damaris’ many recordings, on the Discovery House Music label, reflect her broad musical experience and her personal spiritual journey. Her gift to communicate and her zeal for the Word of God has expanded her ministry beyond singing. She has now become a much sought after bilingual conference speaker in the U.S. as well as Latin America.
The Ocean City New Jersey Women of Faith organization is made up of women from six various churches in Ocean City and surrounding areas who want to share their love for the Lord and for each other to any who need to renew their relationship with Him and for God to be glorified. Therefore, all women of all or no denominations are welcome to this event.
Check-in/continental breakfast will at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. Register before March 13 and cost will be $30 with continental breakfast and lunch included. Cost will be $35 after March 13. For more information or to register, go to ocnjwof.blogspot.com.
Any questions or food allergy concerns may contact Phyllis at OCNJWOF@gmail.com
