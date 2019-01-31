Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Ocean City

Ocean City NJ Women of Faith to hold 2019 Spring Women's Conference

The guest speaker at the Women's Conference will be Dr. Veirdre Jackson of Living Strong Consulting LLC.

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City New Jersey Women of Faith has announced their first Women's Conference at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Saturday, March 30.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Veirdre Jackson, founder and CEO of Living Strong Consulting LLC. Jackson hopes to encourage women to Be Limitless in 2019 with her program titled "Living on Purpose For Him."

Jackson garnered the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award and has been recognized as a professional development champion by the Pennsylvania Quality Assurance System’s Southeast Regional Key. She is an experienced keynote speaker, who presented at the national 2016 SHE Leads Conference in Reading, Pennsylvania. There, her trademark style of motivating others through her visual object lessons, comedic wit and charismatic nature brought participants to their feet.

The Ocean City New Jersey Women of Faith organization is made up of women from six churches in Ocean City who want to share their love for the Lord and for each other to any who need to renew their relationship with God and for God to be glorified. Therefore, all women of all or no denominations are welcome to this event.

Welcome and coffee will begin 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 with lunch included. For more information or to register, please see the group's website at ocnjwof.blogspot.com. Registration deadline is March 15.

Anyone with questions or dietary concerns may contact Phyllis at OCNJWOF@gmail.com.

