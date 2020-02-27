The Ocean City Primary School will host a pre-school information session and open house 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

The open house will provide parents and guardians the opportunity to learn more about the preschool program, as well as tour the facility, meet members of the staff and complete an application. Children 3 and 4 years old are eligible for the preschool program.

Applications are due by April 30.

To RSVP for the open house, call 609-399-3191.

