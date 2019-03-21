Ocean City PTA plans Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City School District’s Parent-Teacher Association invites the public to A Night in Monte Carlo at 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City, 4487 Venicean Road, Sea Isle City.
The evening will feature casino-style gaming, food, happy hour prices at the bar, music, dancing, raffles and much more. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Tickets for A Night in Monte Carlo cost $75 each, which includes $100 in play money, food and two complimentary drinks. For a limited time, there is also an early bird special consisting of two tickets for $130, which includes $200 in play money, food and four complimentary drinks.
Proceeds from A Night in Monte Carlo will help fund enhancements to Ocean City’s Primary and Intermediate Schools' playground equipment, enhancements to the Intermediate School’s STEM Program, and field trips for all students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
“Our PTA is always looking for creative ways to engage our community while raising funds for our school district,” said PTA President Jocelyn Palaganas. “Monte Carlo Casino Night is more than a fundraiser; it’s a chance for parents to have a kid-free, fun night out with food, drinks, dancing and games of chance for adults of all ages.”
For ticket information or to learn more about A Night in Monte Carlo, see the Ocean City PTA’s Facebook page, email shannon.mcallister14@gmail.com or jkpitt@comcast.net, or phone 609-374-6208. You can also purchase tickets at VENMO.com.