Ocean City has achieved Class 4 in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The designation means all policy holders with compliant structures in Ocean City will receive a 30% discount on their flood insurance.
The CRS program rewards towns that take action to make properties less vulnerable to flooding. The new rating means Ocean City’s 16,729 policy holders will collectively save $3,292,113 every year — an average savings of about $192 per participating home. Any policy that renews after May 1, 2020, will see the savings.
A team of city employees, community members and outside experts is already hard at work on actions that could lead to a Class 3 rating, which would deliver another 5% savings.
The CRS program is designed to encourage building regulations, flood protection measures, educational efforts and other activities to reduce the potential risk of flood damage. Ocean City owners together pay a total of $10,973,710 in insurance premiums protecting more than $4 billion worth of property.
Only three New Jersey communities have currently achieved Class 4 or better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.