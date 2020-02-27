OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary celebration will be held Friday, May 8, at the Ocean City Yacht Club.
Members of the Chamber are busy planning the event. Committee members include former Mayor Roy Gillian, Chamber Executive Director Michele Gillian, Chamber 1st Vice President Janet Galante, and board members Patrick Halliday and Patrick McMahon.
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce was formed from the Board of Trade in 1920. In February 1920, the Delaware and Atlantic Telegraph Company met with the Board of Trade and offered the use of the second floor of the Massey and Edwards building, at Eighth Street and Wesley Avenue, to establish an Information and Publicity Bureau.
“Ocean City Chamber of Commerce — Bureau of Information” was placed on the door at the entrance of the building.
On April 24, 1920, the Chamber Emblem Committee recommended the following as the official emblem of the Chamber: “The emblem, a circle within a circle, the upper half reading “America’s Greatest Family Resort” and the lower “Chamber of Commerce,” and across the center on two lines “Ocean City, New Jersey.”
The Chamber markets the Ocean City area and advocates for the business community. The membership consists of small independent businesses and organizations that offer Ocean City visitors and residents a variety of products and services. The Chamber membership is now more than 535 members strong.
The Chamber is a supporter of key community events and its partnership with the city has been in place since the inception. It continues to promote “America’s Greatest Family Resort” in many of the same traditional ways such as print advertising and trade shows.
Original Chamber of Commerce Logo attached from 1920
Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary Committee – Pictured l-r: Patrick McMahon, Janet Galante, Roy Gillian, Michele Gillian, Patrick Halliday.
For more information on Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce and its 100th anniversary, contact info@oceancitychamber.com or call 609-399-1412.
