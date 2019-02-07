Ocean City's Art on Asbury Gallery announces 2019 show schedule

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League is planning its art shows and exhibitions for the year.
Upcoming shows include:
• February: "Connections"
• March: "Shadows"
• April: "Buildings Rural/Urban"
• May: "Inspired by a Famous Artist"
• June: "Flowers"
• July and August: "Jersey Shore"
• September: "Off the Beaten Path"
• October: "Daytime/Night Time"
• November: "Anything Goes"
• December: "Petite Show"
Artist meet-and-greet receptions and award ceremonies will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. The Arts League is at 711 Asbury Ave. The gallery is open seven days a week. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.