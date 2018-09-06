The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new owner of C. Melini Hair Salon.
New owner Kelly Herbst, a longtime employee of C. Melini, purchased the salon from original owner Carlo Melini. Herbst and her employees, friends and family cut the ribbon.
C. Melini has been a “go to” salon since 1981. Visit them at 3335 West Ave., online at facebook.com/cmelinihairsalonoc or call 609-398-8755.
Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michele Gillian and Councilmen Bob Barr and Pete Madden welcomed and celebrated the new business.