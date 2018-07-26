It may be Ocean City’s most celebrated annual event. The popular Night in Venice boat parade, in its 64th year, has grown into a full weekend of special events, highlighted by concerts and meet-and-greets with celebrities such as recording artist Jackie Evancho, NFL-player-turned-magician Jon Dorenbos, Olympic gymnast and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Laurie Hernandez and Hernandez’s “Dancing” costar and fellow mirror-ball winner, Maks Chmerkovskiy.
The weekend's highlight is the procession of fancifully decorated boats gliding past decorated bayfront homes. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28, rain or shine, and concludes at about 9 p.m. with a colorful fireworks display near the Ninth Street Bridge.
This year’s theme, “TV’s Greatest Hits,” is sure to bring out the creativity of participants on land and sea, said Michael Hartman, Ocean City event coordinator.
“People really have fun with it, and we love seeing people taking the TV show theme and making it their own,” said Hartman. “The cool thing is you can do anything TV-related: comedy classics, TV sports with shout-outs to the Eagles, you can go political, wherever your imagination takes you.”
Entries in the boat parade go down to the wire, but Hartman said he expects up to 70 seafaring vessels this year, along with many homes and condos along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.
Viewing stands will be set up along the bay from Battersea Road to 16th Street and also at Tennessee Avenue. These are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Bayside Center, 520 Bay Ave., will offer a picnic area, food vendors and bleacher seating plus live entertainment by the Good Tymes Band. Children’s activities will included crafts, games and face painting.
Perhaps the optimal viewing platform is the shared-use bike path and pedestrian walkway that runs the length of the Route 52 Causeway Bridge from Somers Point to Ninth Street in Ocean City.
One recent year, Hartman said, a forecast of torrential rains caused some boat owners to drop out of the parade, “and then we had a beautiful, perfect evening.” But even if inclement weather puts a damper on the main event, it will go off as scheduled, and there is a lot more for visitors and residents to enjoy.
“It’s now a full weekend of events,” said Hartman, “and that gives new energy to the whole experience.”
Tickets are on sale for the following:
• Master Dance Class with Maks Chmerkovskiy: The dancer will teach intermediate to experienced dancers (individuals or couples) in sessions at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 28 at the Ocean City Music Pier. The $65 ticket includes a meet-and-greet with Chmerkovskiy and a Q&A session.
• Meet-and-Greet with Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Maks’s brother, who partnered with Hernandez to win the 2016 “Dancing with the Stars” grand prize, will greet fans at 11 a.m. July 28 ($30).
• Jon Dorenbos Magic Show: The former Philadelphia Eagles long-snapper will return to the Ocean City Music Pier July 27 with a show that mixes his astounding magic talents with inspirational stories. The show is 8 p.m. Friday, July 27. Tickets are $32 to $47. Fans can also meet the magician and NFL veteran at 4:30 p.m. July 27 ($20).
• Jackie Evancho with the Ocean City Pops: The 17-year-old singing sensation and platinum recording artist, who was discovered at the age of 10 on “America’s Got Talent,” will appear with the Pops orchestra at 7:30 p.m. July 29 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $30 to $45.
For more information and tickets, see oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, call 609-399-6111 or stop by the Music Pier Box Office or any of the city’s welcome centers.