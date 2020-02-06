OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City School District will continue its newly launched Raider Ready Program to help prepare district pre-kindergarten students and their guardians for a successful transition to kindergarten. The next sessions will focus on social-emotional learning Feb. 11 and the kindergarten registration process and health and wellness on March 10.
Children beginning kindergarten at the Ocean City Primary School in September 2020, as well as their guardians, are encouraged to attend these two sessions to become acclimated to the school and its staff, and to begin practicing skills that will give them strong foundations to build upon in kindergarten.
The two sessions are as follows:
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, with focus on social and emotional Learning
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, with focus on kindergarten registration and health and wellness
Both sessions will be held in the library at Ocean City Primary School, 550 West Ave.
To learn more about upcoming Raider Ready sessions, or to register ahead of time for the February and March sessions, call Lisa Hurff at the Primary School at 609-399-3191, ext. 6516. Registration is not required, but appreciated.
