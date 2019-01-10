Ocean City School District schedules kindergarten readiness sessions

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City School District will continue its new Raider Ready Program to help prepare the district's pre-kindergarten students and their guardians for a successful transition to kindergarten.
The next sessions will focus on reading and social-emotional learning 4:30 to 5:30 Jan. 15 and technology, physical education and social-emotional learning 4:30 to 5:30 Feb. 12 at the Ocean City Primary School library, 550 West Ave.
Children who will begin kindergarten at the Primary School in September 2019, as well as their guardians, are encouraged to attend these two sessions to become acclimated to the school and its staff and to begin practicing skills that will give them strong foundations to build upon in kindergarten.
To learn more about upcoming Raider Ready sessions, or to register ahead of time for the January and February sessions, please call Lisa Hurff at the Primary School, 609-399-3191, ext. 6516. Registration is not required, but appreciated.