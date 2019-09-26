OCEAN CITY — Scouts BSA, Boy Troop 32 will hold a Pancake Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 29, at Ocean City American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, orange juice and milk. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children.

Proceeds will be used to fund upcoming camping trips and to procure camping equipment and supplies for the Troop.

For more information, contact Crystal Erney at 609-335-3598 or via e-mail CrystalErneyRDH@comcast.net.

