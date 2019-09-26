OCEAN CITY — Scouts BSA, Boy Troop 32 will hold a Pancake Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 29, at Ocean City American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, orange juice and milk. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund upcoming camping trips and to procure camping equipment and supplies for the Troop.
For more information, contact Crystal Erney at 609-335-3598 or via e-mail CrystalErneyRDH@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.