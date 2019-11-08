OCEAN CITY — The city will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at two different events on Monday, Jan. 20: the Day of Service and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony and Soul Food Dinner.
The ceremony, a long tradition in Ocean City, will be held at noon Jan. 20 at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School.
The event includes the honoring of Ocean City residents with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Services Award, and the city is seeking nominations from the public for this year’s honorees. The awards are given to citizens who exemplify the philosophy and ideas of King.
Anybody interested in making a nomination can learn more and find printable forms at ocnj.us/mlk.
There will also be a Day of Service honoring Dr. King from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are encouraged join together to clean up different parts of the city. Signup and supply distribution will take place in the Senior Center at the Ocean City Community Center, 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. The citywide cleanup represents the spirit of volunteerism embraced by King.
