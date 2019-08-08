Devon Fox Marks, of Ocean City, graduated from Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas, in the spring 2019 semester with a bachelor's degree in general studies (psychological).
Ocean City student graduates from Fort Hays State University
TRENDING NOW
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today