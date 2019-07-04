OCEAN CITY — On Sunday, July 7, the Tabernacle will welcome the 62nd chaplain of the United States Senate and returning favorite Barry Black. Black will speak at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services.
After 27 years in the U.S. Navy, Black retired as the chief of Navy chaplains. In 2003, he was elected chaplain of the Senate, where he acts as the spiritual adviser and counselor to thousands of senators, spouses, chiefs of staff and Capitol Hill employees.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will perform a patriotic concert of classics with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards.
The Ocean City Tabernacle plans speakers Sunday morning through Sept. 8 and Sunday evening concerts at through Aug. 18. For a complete list of events and speakers, see OCtabernacle.org.