Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club member Eddie Kelly, 15, of Bayland Drive in Ocean City, set a club record over Labor Day weekend when he caught a 66-pound mahi-mahi in the Baltimore Canyon, according to club Commodore Ron Gallagher.
The club held its annual Labor Day Jamboree fishing tournament over the weekend. Eddie, a student at St. Augustine Prep, was part of the crew of the Lisa Marie, a 36-foot sport-fishing boat based in Ocean City. While trolling 85 miles off the coast, Eddie hooked up to a mahi-mahi. After a 45-minute battle, the fish was gaffed and brought into the boat. During the official weigh-in at the Ocean City Yacht Club, it was determined the fish broke a club record of 63 pounds held since 2010, Gallagher wrote in an email to The Gazette.
Eddie works during the summer at Finatics tackle shop on West Avenue.