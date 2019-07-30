OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Pops and the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company will present four performances of “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” as part of the theater company’s 12th season.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” tells the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Sister Act”) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (“Kinky Boots”). Featuring the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe,” “Newsies” is appropriate for the whole family.
Shows will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 6, 7 and 9, and 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center on the beach block of Sixth Street.
The professional performers were chosen through a New York City casting process. The show will be directed and choreographed by Bonnie Kelly with an orchestra of professional musicians from the Ocean City Pops directed by Jon Kreamer.
Tickets range from $25 to $30. See www.oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or call 609-399-6111 .